Short Interest in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Increases By 7.8%

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 851,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Loews

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Loews by 61.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Loews during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Loews by 131.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 0.1 %

Loews Announces Dividend

L stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.63. 772,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,625. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Loews has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

