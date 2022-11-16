Short Interest in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Decreases By 13.5%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,380,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 22,410,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.0% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,327,000 after purchasing an additional 339,217 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 142,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,225 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $5,699,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Macy’s Trading Down 9.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Shares of M stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 532,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,917,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

