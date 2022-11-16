Short Interest in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Rises By 17.4%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

