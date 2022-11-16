Short Interest in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Declines By 9.8%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 57,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.
Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 1.1 %
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
