Short Interest in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Rises By 13.0%

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 622,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,088,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,429,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 163.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 69,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 43,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 814,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.07. 341,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

