Short Interest in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Declines By 12.8%

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 552,700 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 634,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 281,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
PlayAGS Stock Performance
PlayAGS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. 1,070,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
