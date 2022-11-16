Short Interest in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expands By 5.1%

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 678,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

LRN stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.17. 7,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Stride has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 228.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 1,232.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Stride by 15.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

