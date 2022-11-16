Short Interest in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Grows By 19.0%

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 950,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Xylem Stock Up 2.9 %

Xylem stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.13. The company had a trading volume of 938,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,103. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $131.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.54.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.40.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

