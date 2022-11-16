Sienna Senior Living Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SIA traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.57. The company had a trading volume of 177,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$10.89 and a 1 year high of C$15.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$843.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIA. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.64.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

