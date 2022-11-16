Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LWSCF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of LWSCF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.88. 49,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

