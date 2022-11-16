Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Update

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sierra Metals Price Performance

Shares of SMTS stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 625,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,109. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Metals

About Sierra Metals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sierra Metals by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Metals by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sierra Metals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 378,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sierra Metals by 296.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.