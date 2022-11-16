Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Update

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Sierra Metals Price Performance
Shares of SMTS stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 625,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,109. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Metals
About Sierra Metals
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sierra Metals (SMTS)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.