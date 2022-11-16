SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading 6.7% Higher

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 47,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,777,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,353,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 69,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 52.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 521,261 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after buying an additional 224,423 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 48.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 994,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 325,837 shares during the period. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

