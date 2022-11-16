Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 242,433 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 163.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,433 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCM stock remained flat at $21.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. 710,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,151. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.