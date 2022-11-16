Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 6,965 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 55,413 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 65.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,239,159. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.97. The company has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.