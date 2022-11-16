Sigma Planning Corp Buys 46,551 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,551 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 75,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,847,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 266,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after buying an additional 44,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.55. 450,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,051,540. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.69 and a 200 day moving average of $94.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

