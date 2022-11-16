Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 12.3% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.72. 188,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,060,872. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $357.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.