Sigma Planning Corp Has $10.47 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.07. 14,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,601. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.