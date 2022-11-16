Sigma Planning Corp Has $10.47 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.07. 14,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,601. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

