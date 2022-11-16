Sigma Planning Corp Has $6.61 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,447 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 189.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,359,000 after purchasing an additional 310,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 222.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,866,000 after acquiring an additional 176,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 21,701 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,675,000 after acquiring an additional 207,229 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,405. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44.

