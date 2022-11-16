Sigma Planning Corp Sells 11,344 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.47. The company had a trading volume of 238,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,635. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.