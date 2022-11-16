Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,616 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.97. 15,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,422. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

