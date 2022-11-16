Siltronic (WAF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Siltronic (FRA: WAF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/14/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €95.00 ($97.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/31/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €70.00 ($72.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/28/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €85.00 ($87.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €90.00 ($92.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/7/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €85.00 ($87.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/5/2022 – Siltronic was given a new €90.00 ($92.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of WAF stock opened at €78.20 ($80.62) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €63.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €72.95. Siltronic AG has a one year low of €53.00 ($54.64) and a one year high of €153.20 ($157.94).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

