Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

NYSE SPG traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

