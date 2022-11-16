Simone Wu Sells 6,342 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $766,240.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,740.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CHH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,125. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.16.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.22.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

