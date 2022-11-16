Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGAPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1797 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:SGAPY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. 53,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72. Singapore Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, voice, and content and digital services, as well as equipment sales; digital media and advertising services; integrated information and communications technology solutions, such as cloud computing, multi-access edge computing, software-defined network, and digital solutions; fund management services to enterprise customers.

