Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGAPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1797 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
Singapore Telecommunications Stock Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:SGAPY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. 53,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72. Singapore Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $20.99.
About Singapore Telecommunications
