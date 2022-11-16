Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $10.21 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce stock opened at $162.07 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $309.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.76 and its 200 day moving average is $165.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.07 billion, a PE ratio of 300.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.29.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total value of $421,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,548,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total transaction of $421,498.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,548,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,135 shares of company stock worth $11,418,887. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

