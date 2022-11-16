Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $5.32 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.0% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 88,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.2% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,104,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,715,000 after acquiring an additional 83,920 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of FRC opened at $130.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Citigroup cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Republic Bank to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.05.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

