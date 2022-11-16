Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 896.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $136.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.63.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

