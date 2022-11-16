Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

NYSE:APD opened at $294.54 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $309.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

