Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 15,680 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $311.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.84 and a 200-day moving average of $269.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.10.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

