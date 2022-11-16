Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 3,405 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 83,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 95,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $162.39 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

