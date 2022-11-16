Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 4,450 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.17% of YETI worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in YETI by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in shares of YETI by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in YETI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.06.

YETI Trading Up 0.2 %

About YETI

YETI stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $107.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.