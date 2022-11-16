Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 99,850 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,850 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 15.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Argus increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

LNT opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

