Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 9,995 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,247,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,717,000 after buying an additional 1,380,676 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 99,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 560,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J stock opened at $124.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

