Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives $30.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIX. KeyCorp lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. William Blair lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,543,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,725,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,625,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,543,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,725,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,254,175 shares of company stock worth $29,348,399 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 123.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 40,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIX opened at $24.01 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $47.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 2.20.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.