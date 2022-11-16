SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 0.73. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Read More

