Skaana Management L.P. Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB)

Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000. Skaana Management L.P. owned approximately 0.79% of A SPAC II Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ASCB stock remained flat at $10.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,531. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

