Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $106.38 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $106.38 million and $7.56 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,672,021,492 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,672,041,622 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars.

