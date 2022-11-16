SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating) were up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 8,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 5,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.
SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. The company holds properties in Beijing and Shanghai. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
