SolGold (LON:SOLG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.94

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.94 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 20.10 ($0.24). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 19.24 ($0.23), with a volume of 6,622,260 shares.

SolGold Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £421.85 million and a P/E ratio of -14.24.

About SolGold

(Get Rating)

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.