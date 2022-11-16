Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.86% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Solo Brands to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.
Solo Brands Stock Performance
Solo Brands stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. 4,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $440.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands
About Solo Brands
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solo Brands (DTC)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.