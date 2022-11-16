Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Solo Brands to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Solo Brands stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. 4,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $440.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

About Solo Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Solo Brands by 62.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 31.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,145,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 517,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Solo Brands in the first quarter worth $100,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

