Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Up 2.2%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94. 349,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 593,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Southern Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Southern Energy Stock Up 2.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$127.75 million and a P/E ratio of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.93.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director John Joseph Nally bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$170,704.57.
Southern Energy Company Profile
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.
