SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

SP Plus Stock Performance

SP traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $34.20. 96,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,242. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

SP Plus Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 22.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 293,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Featured Articles

