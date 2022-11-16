Spark Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 125,000 J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000. J.Jill makes up 3.3% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of J.Jill at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the first quarter worth $226,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:JILL traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,638. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 128.26% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.Jill, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.