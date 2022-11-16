SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Lowered by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.0% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,454,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.1% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

DIA stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $336.46. 111,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,905. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.31. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

