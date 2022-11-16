SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stock Holdings Cut by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617,912 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.18% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $31,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $73.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

