SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 1.5% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,270 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after purchasing an additional 876,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after buying an additional 688,740 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.37. The stock had a trading volume of 499,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,181,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average is $79.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $124.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

