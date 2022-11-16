SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,617 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,928,000 after purchasing an additional 146,323 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,796,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,763,000 after purchasing an additional 154,885 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,200. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.35 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

