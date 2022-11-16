Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.27.
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
