Spell Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.37 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Spell Token has a total market cap of $70.46 million and $9.37 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spell Token has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Spell Token token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spell Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.00571819 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.57 or 0.29785121 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,269,981,291 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spell Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spell Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.