SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading 6.8% Higher

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.67. 24,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 846,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $4,918,548.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,970,950.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 782,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

